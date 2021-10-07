Crescent Park Management L.P. Increases Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMACU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,236. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

