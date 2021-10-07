Critical Contrast: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CleanSpark and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 47.73 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -25.87 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.99%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

