Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.90

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 2674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

