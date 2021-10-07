Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 731,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $816.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

