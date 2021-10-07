CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 million, a P/E ratio of -285.24 and a beta of 1.76.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CSP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

