CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 292,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

