CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 173.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CSX by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after buying an additional 13,137,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

