Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $267,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $121.37 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

