Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $231,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.