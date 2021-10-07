CUTcoin (CUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,810.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $55.30 million and approximately $3,810.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 118.6% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00112604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00442781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015029 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00027132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00038131 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,464,163 coins and its circulating supply is 147,464,163 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

