CVS Health Co. (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 1st

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

