Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.29

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 17851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

