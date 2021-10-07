CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of CyrusOne worth $93,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 263,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,925.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.