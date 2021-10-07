Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $129.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DNKEY stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

