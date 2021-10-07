Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce sales of $154.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.86. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,758. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.