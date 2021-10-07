Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

