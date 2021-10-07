Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $338.40 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

