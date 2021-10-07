Deirdre O’brien Sells 89,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

