Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 128,790 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE DKL traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,484. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.95%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

