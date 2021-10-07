Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.