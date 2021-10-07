Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 18.3% in September

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,377 shares of company stock worth $62,622,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.55. 28,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.