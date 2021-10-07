Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.57

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 2073951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,377 shares of company stock valued at $62,622,478. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.