Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.57

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 2073951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,377 shares of company stock valued at $62,622,478. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

