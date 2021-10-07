Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 20,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of DNN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

