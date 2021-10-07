Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 20,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.
Shares of DNN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
