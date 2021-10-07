DerivaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $163.01 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $163.01 million and $2.23 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00011525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

