Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

