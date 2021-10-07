Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.34 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Citigroup upped their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

