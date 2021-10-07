Deutsche Bank AG Invests $5.54 Million in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

