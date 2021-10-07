Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,672,998 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,672,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,720,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

