DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.5 days.

Shares of DEUZF opened at $9.03 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

