DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

