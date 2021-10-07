DigitalBits Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $427.69 million and $6.08 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.44 or 0.00351633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

