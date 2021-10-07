Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.71 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of VEREIT worth $149,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

