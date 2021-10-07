Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Barclays worth $153,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 938,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 444,977 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

