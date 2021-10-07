Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discovery were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

