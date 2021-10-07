Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $51.18

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $49.11. Discovery shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 7 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

