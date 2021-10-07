DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

