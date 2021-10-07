Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00331369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000791 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,596,974,616 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

