DOGGY Price Up 40.6% Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,914.38 or 0.99534168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.91 or 0.06490907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,049,077,789 coins.

