Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Domtar stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 309,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. Domtar has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Domtar by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 180.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 49.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

