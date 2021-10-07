Douglas Valenti Sells 15,105 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $942.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

