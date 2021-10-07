DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 512.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,556,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995,260 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 0.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $78,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 1,294,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,227,219. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

