DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endava by 29.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

DAVA traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

