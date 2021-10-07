DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006389 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001903 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

