Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ducommun stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,883. The stock has a market cap of $601.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

