Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,732. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

