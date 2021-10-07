E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92.

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

