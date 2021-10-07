Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $452.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.