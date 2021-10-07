Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of EAXR stock remained flat at $$3.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

