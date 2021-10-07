EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

