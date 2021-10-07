EAM Investors LLC Sells 29,336 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,336 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.